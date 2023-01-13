GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a 21-year-old who is a suspect in a reported stabbing incident that happened on January 10.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, Angel Guerrero of Green Bay was allegedly involved in the stabbing that caused non-life-threatening injuries to a 17-year-old from Green Bay.

Officers say that the stabbing occurred after an alleged argument in the 1100 block of Radisson Street on Tuesday, January 10.

Officers were dispatched just before 8:00 p.m. to the scene, where they found the victim.

This investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are being released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case or who may know the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-201731. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP. You can also submit a tip online, or use the P3 Tips app.

