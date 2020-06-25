GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Police searching for two missing children

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing children.

Authorities believe 1-year-old Syrenity Seppel and 4-year-old Sylis Seppel are with 23-year-old MacKenzie Giltner.

Police say they may be traveling in a white 2012 Ford Focus with Wisconsin license plate 667WCG, similar to the one seen below.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to call their local police or Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208.

