GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Police searching for west side prowling suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are looking for assistance in identifying a suspect who was reportedly seen prowling around a west side home on Sunday.

Authorities say a homeowner contacted police at around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 16 after a man was recorded around the home on a video surveillance system.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208 and ask to speak with Detective Scanlan.

If you wish to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward, contact the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone (920) 432-7867, through their website at www.432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 app through Google Play or App Store.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories