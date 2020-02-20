Green Bay Police searching for west side prowling suspect

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are looking for assistance in identifying a suspect who was reportedly seen prowling around a west side home on Sunday.
Authorities say a homeowner contacted police at around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 16 after a man was recorded around the home on a video surveillance system.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208 and ask to speak with Detective Scanlan.
If you wish to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward, contact the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone (920) 432-7867, through their website at www.432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 app through Google Play or App Store.
