Green Bay Police searching suspect, victim of kidnapping

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Police Department is currently searching for the suspect and victim of a reported kidnapping.

At around 4:41 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers responded to Hansen’s Frozen Foods on 930 Goodward Way for a report of an abduction/kidnapping. Authorities learned that a man identified as Luis Cardona had kidnapped his girlfriend, Babette Caraballo, at gunpoint before they both left in a Black SUV. Caraballo is said to work at Hansen’s Frozen Foods.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, Cardona has previous domestic incidents involving Caraballo. On October 28, 2019, authorities say Cardona abducted Caraballo from her workplace. The two were later found at Cardona’s place of employment, where he cooperated with authorities while being taken into custody. No weapon was used during the incident.

On November, 11, 2019, Cardona once again appeared at Caraballo’s workplace. He tried to persuade Caraballo to come with him, but she refused. Once again, no weapons were shown at the time. In both cases, Cardona was driving a Green GMC pickup truck with Wisconsin license plates numbered NY8768. Authorities do not believe he was driving this vehicle at the time of Tuesday morning’s kidnapping.

Cardona, 38, is 6’3″, weighs 234 lbs., has brown hair and green eyes. Anyone who sees or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. However, do not approach Cardona as he is considered armed and dangerous.