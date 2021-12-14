GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Police seeking help locating suspect in “serious assault”

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Following a serious assault on Green Bay’s eastside, the Green Bay Police need the community’s help locating a suspect.

The GBPD is asking for anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of George Laroque to please contact the authorities.

According to court records, the Green Bay man faces multiple charges against him including one count of 2nd-degree reckless endangerment, use of a deadly weapon, and one count of Disorderly Conduct. As of Tuesday, December 14, there is also an active warrant out for Laroque’s arrest.

The assault occurred on Sunday, December 5. According to the release, Laroque is considered dangerous and if someone knows of his location they should report it to the GBPD. If individual wishes to remain anonymous with the information they have, they can contact Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867.

No other information has been released at this time. Local Five will update this story when new details are made public.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Freedom prevails in top 3 battle, Notre Dame wins on buzzer beater

Appleton East sweeps Kaukauna, Oshkosh North boys grab road win

De Pere dominates Pulaski

Game of the Week: West De Pere survives Xavier comeback in wild win

High School Hoops 12/9: De Pere, Notre Dame girls; Denmark boys grab conference wins

High School Hoops 12/9: De Pere, Notre Dame girls grab conference wins