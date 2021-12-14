Green Bay Police seeking help locating suspect in “serious assault”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Following a serious assault on Green Bay’s eastside, the Green Bay Police need the community’s help locating a suspect.

The GBPD is asking for anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of George Laroque to please contact the authorities.

According to court records, the Green Bay man faces multiple charges against him including one count of 2nd-degree reckless endangerment, use of a deadly weapon, and one count of Disorderly Conduct. As of Tuesday, December 14, there is also an active warrant out for Laroque’s arrest.

The assault occurred on Sunday, December 5. According to the release, Laroque is considered dangerous and if someone knows of his location they should report it to the GBPD. If individual wishes to remain anonymous with the information they have, they can contact Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867.

No other information has been released at this time. Local Five will update this story when new details are made public.