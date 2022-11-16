GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a Bobcat that was stolen from a local sports complex.

A 2013 Bobcat S530 Skid-Steer Loader, which is valued at around $50,000, was stolen from Triangle Sports Area at 500 Beverly Road.

The theft is believed to have occurred between 1:45 p.m. on Monday, November 14, and 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 15.

The Bobcat has a unit number of “222” as well as the wording “Parks and Recreation” on the side, as it is owned by the City of Green Bay’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3200 and reference case #22-263079.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will update this as soon as more details are released regarding the Bobcat theft in the city of Green Bay.