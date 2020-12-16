Green Bay Police set to receive body cameras with assist from the Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All 12 members of the Common Council approved a plan to outfit Green Bay Police Department with body cameras.

According to a release, part of the $2.7 million spending plan will be paid by the Green Bay Packers which pledged almost $758,000.

The technology system, developed by Axon, includes hardware, software and training that spans five years in the agreement. The total value of the system is $3.6 million.

The Packers contributions, at a combined value of more than $926,000, include more than $757,000 in direct support to the city of Green Bay, as well as an additional $170,000 in discounts based on the teams involvement in this important initiative.

After additional savings realized through bundled services and additional discounts, the cost to Green Bay is approximately $1.95 million, with the bulk of those payments made in the latter four years of the agreement.

“I am confident that Axon’s technology will help our department better serve Green Bay, not only by helping increase our efficiency and performance, but also by letting community members know they are protected with livestream body cameras that alert our agency of escalated incidents. We serve to build trust, safety and a higher quality of life for everyone here in Green Bay and we’re thankful for the Packers contribution,” says Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith.

The Packers continue to work with Brown County and the village of Ashwaubenon as they evaluate similar purchases.