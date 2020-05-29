Green Bay Police squad car struck while officer was investigating separate crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay Police officer’s squad car was totaled Thursday while the officer was investigating a crash.
Authorities say it happened along Highway 54-57 to southbound 43. As the officer was outside of his vehicle investigating the crash, a second vehicle lost control and rear-ended the squad car.
A GBPD lieutenant tell WFRV Local 5 there was no alcohol involved and he believes the crash with the squad car was partially due to slick roads and distracted driving. No injuries were reported in the incident.