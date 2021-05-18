Green Bay Police surround apartment over possible weapons disturbance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police surrounded an apartment on Vine Street as they made announcements to try to get two people out of the apartment.

According to authorities, there was a possible weapons disturbance overnight and police surrounded an apartment on Vine Street. There were no injuries or any gunshots or stabbings reported.

Traffic surrounding the area was not affected as police made announcements to try to get two people out of the apartment.

There was no further information available at this time, local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.