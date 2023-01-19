GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The suspect in an alleged stabbing incident that happened on January 10 has been taken into custody by Green Bay Police.

A release provided by the Green Bay Police Department states that 21-year-old Angel Guerrero of Green Bay was taken into custody during a Wednesday evening traffic stop in Green Bay.

Guerrero is the suspect in a reported stabbing that caused non-life-threatening injuries to a 17-year-old Green Bay boy following an alleged argument.

Authorities say the stabbing incident happened on the night of January 10 in the 1100 block of Radisson Street.

Guerrero has been jailed according to the release, and charges will be referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office.

We would like to recognize the GBPD members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Neighborhood Response Team, and the public for their combined efforts in this case. Green Bay Police Department

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-201731. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867) submit a tip online, or use the ‘P3 Tips’ app.

This investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are being released at this time.

