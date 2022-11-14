SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was taken into custody on Monday after discharging a firearm in the city of Sheboygan

According to a release from the Sheboygan Police Department, around 5:55 p.m., officers were sent to the 1500 block of Espy Way for a disturbance call.

As officers were responding, the suspect, a 22-year-old female, discharged a firearm. No one was injured in the incident, and she was taken into custody on numerous charges.

This is a developing story and the investigation remains ongoing at this time. Local 5 News will update this if any additional details are released.