Green Bay Police to add more patrol officers for traffic safety campaign

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Drivers in the Green Bay area can expect to see a lot more patrols by officers starting now through the start of the new year.

Green Bay Police have doubled the number of officers dedicated to traffic with the big focus of 2020 being their traffic safety campaign. According to Green Bay Police, about 7079 traffic citations have been written so far this year- with many more verbal and written warnings given.

For the upcoming year, police will be focusing on OWI enforcement, speed violations, distracted driving and traffic signal violations. Green Bay Police will be working with Wisconsin State Inspectors on commercial truck enforcement in the city as well as increasing their education campaign- whether it be in schools, on social media, or warnings.

Beginning NOW through the start of the new year, @GBPolice will be making extra patrols to focus on traffic safety. Officers will be focusing on OWI enforcement, speed violations, and traffic signal violations. 🚔 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/z46yZLDrx8 — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) December 12, 2019

Traffic officers will be on Mason Street, Oneida, Military and Monroe Avenue using radar for speed and looking for signal violations as well as distracted driving.

A traffic link will also be added on the city website for community members to report problem traffic areas.