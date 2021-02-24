GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Police to host Feb. 24 community awareness meeting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Green Bay police discuss community relations_93365373-159532

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is hosting a community meeting Wednesday, Feb. 24.

The Green Bay Police Department says the meeting will be on Facebook Live, and a limited number of people are attending the event due to pandemic concerns.

According to officials, the department and the Divine Temple Church of God in Christ are hosting the meeting at 5:00 p.m. at the church.

The Green Bay Police Department says the meeting is to help constantly engage, listen and work to have an open dialogue with the community.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith and department representatives will be in the meeting, and the Brown County Health Department will attend to provide an update on the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame girls look to cap unprecedented season with state title

UW-Oshkosh head coach Matt Lewis stops by Sports Xtra

High School Sports Xtra: Team of the Week, Local 5 Top 5 Plays

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna reclaims wrestling throne

High School Sports Xtra: Boys basketball regional recap, sectional brackets revealed

High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball teams punch tickets to state