Green Bay Police to host Feb. 24 community awareness meeting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is hosting a community meeting Wednesday, Feb. 24.

The Green Bay Police Department says the meeting will be on Facebook Live, and a limited number of people are attending the event due to pandemic concerns.

According to officials, the department and the Divine Temple Church of God in Christ are hosting the meeting at 5:00 p.m. at the church.

The Green Bay Police Department says the meeting is to help constantly engage, listen and work to have an open dialogue with the community.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith and department representatives will be in the meeting, and the Brown County Health Department will attend to provide an update on the pandemic.