GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking drivers to continue using caution during their commutes as winter road conditions from last week’s snowstorm linger.

The current arctic air and bitter cold temperatures have not allowed for the snow to completely melt on the roads, resulting in numerous crashes as packed snow and ice have created slick travel,” said Jennifer Gonzalez, the Communications Coordinator for the Green Bay Police Department.

The best way to go about navigating the roads is to take it slow, plan for extra stopping distance, and plan for extra travel time.

As always, you can check out northeast Wisconsin Road Conditions here.