Green Bay Police warn of flooding as rain moves through the area

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are warning of the possibility of flooding as rain moves through the area Thursday.

Police are advising drivers to use extreme caution when traveling city streets, especially those located close to the East and Fox Rivers.

Water levels are currently high and the additional rain will cause these levels to rise. Drivers should be aware that flooding could occur and should take extra caution when traveling.

If you encounter standing water, do not attempt to drive through it. Only a few inches can cause loss of control while driving and potential damage to your vehicle.

