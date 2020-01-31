Green Bay Police warn of fox on the run

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police says they have received several complaints of a fox roaming around neighborhoods and are advising the public to not approach the animal if spotted.

The department’s Animal Protection Unit reports the fox has been seen near S. Ridge, Highview, Ernst, and Neufeld. Officials believe the fox is coming from wooded areas near parks.

The fox, according to authorities, appears to be roaming in highly populated areas. Many have reported seeing the fox by homes, parks, sidewalks, and schools.

The public is asked to avoid approaching the fox and to call the police if they spot the animal.

“We hope that the fox finds its way back to its normal habitat. The Animal Protection Unit, along with the Department of Natural Resources are tracking the whereabouts and are attempting to capture the fox. We are doing everything we can to safely capture the fox and remove it from the city.”