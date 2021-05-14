GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Police warn of phone scam involving ‘IRS warrants’

Local News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is warning people of scammers pretending to be Green Bay Police Officers and saying the person has an ‘IRS warrant.’

Authorities are saying that multiple people are reporting getting phone calls from scammers impersonating a Green Bay Police Officer. The scammer says the person has an ‘IRS Warrant’ and they need to purchase gift cards to take care of the warrant.

The Green Bay Police says they do not take gift cards for payments and more importantly, they do not call people for ‘IRS warrants.’

Most scams involve asking people for gift cards to process a payment to take care care of an ‘issue’, which can range from warrants to bailing someone out of jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

