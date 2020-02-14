Green Bay Police warn of slippery bridges due to cold weather

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are advising commuters that bridges over waterways may be slippery and possibly ice-covered due to the extreme cold weather.

Police say that due to the difference between the air and the slightly warmer water below.

For the area’s most accurate forecast, be sure to visit the Storm Team 5 weather page or download the Storm Team 5 weather app below:

Apple Store | Google Store

LATEST POSTS