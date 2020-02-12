Green Bay Police working to make school zones safer with ‘Slow Down’ initiative

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is trying to make school zones safer this year through its ‘Slow Down Green Bay’ initiative.

Recently, the department deployed nine officers in various school zones to monitor traffic for about six hours and issue citations as necessary.

During that time period, Green Bay Police say 58 traffic citations were handed out along with 28 written warnings. Of those, authorities say 37 citations and 17 warnings were for speeding.

Police say they’ll be doing more of these throughout the year to remind drivers about school zone safety rules.