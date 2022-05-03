TUESDAY, 5/3/2022, 2:30 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Preble High School has given an update on the lockdown they entered after being informed of an external community concern.

According to Green Bay Preble High School’s Facebook, the school is no longer on a lockdown and the situation has been resolved.

School officials say dismissal will occur as normal and there is no threat to students.

Green Bay Preble High School placed on lockdown

TUESDAY, 5/3/2022, 2:17 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local high school in the Green Bay area has gone into lockdown as a precaution due to an outside situation.

According to Green Bay Preble High School’s Facebook, school administrators decided to place the high school on a lockdown due to an external community concern.

Officials say the students are safe and the school day will continue within the building as normal.

There is no word when the soft lockdown could be lifted.

Local 5 will update this story when more information becomes available.