GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Saturday Farmers Market in Green Bay will kick off its 107th season on Saturday, May 27, with over 100 vendors offering an array of produce, meats, cheeses, packaged foods, handmade creations, and so much more.

Located on Washington and Doty Streets, the Saturday Farmers Market will take place every Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon through October 28.

Organizers say that those interested will be able to participate in an outdoor yoga session from 8:00-8:45 a.m. and enjoy live music from 9:00-11:30 a.m. as they browse through the market.

New for the 2023 season is merchandise designed in collaboration with St. Norbert College’s design program.

Customers will be able to purchase t-shirts, sweatshirts, and stickers designed by Claudia Dumoulin at the information booth, located right in the center of the market.

In addition, the Saturday Farmers Market is introducing a loyalty card program where attendees can receive a weekly stamp.

After the 5th stamp, they can turn in their card for a chance to win in a monthly drawing. On the last day of each month, a lucky winner will be selected and earn a gift card and a free t-shirt.

“We are thrilled to host the Saturday Farmers Market presented by BayCare for another incredible season,” states Lamyai Kizzee, Farmers Market Manager for Downtown Green Bay, Inc. “We’ve worked hard to curate an exceptional lineup of vendors and introduce new features that will make each market experience a memorable one. We invite everyone to come and join us in celebrating the community, supporting local businesses, and enjoying the vibrant atmosphere.”

Learn more about the Saturday Farmers Market here.