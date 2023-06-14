GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Green Bay Area public school district is kicking off its annual summer food program. The program provides free food to kids at local parks for the entire summer, Kathy Wolfe has been an at-home caregiver for 20 years and says the program allows the youth to enjoy the great outdoors as they receive a nutritious meal.

“I actually do home childcare and we come to the park daily and the kids love participating in the School Lunch program and any time they see the food truck they get all excited and they are like the food truck is here,” stated Wolfe.

The Green Bay Area Public School District says the program is their way of combatting food insecurity.

“We have within our school district; we have 62 percent of our families that are on free and reduced program for the feeding program, so we don’t want our feeding the students to stop during the summer,” stated Lynette Kiehnau director of food service operation Green Bay Public School District.

The program has existed for more than a decade, Wolfe says parents using the program will save money while spending quality time with their kids.

“Well, the number one thing for us is that it’s free you know they encourage people to come here, they want more kids to, and it helps the kid get nutritious food,” said Wolfe.



The program concludes on August 18th.