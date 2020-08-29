Green Bay Public School District teachers ready for start of virtual school year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A school year unlike any other is about to start in the Green Bay School District with all students learning from home. Local 5 spoke with a district teacher who is eager to put the district’s plan into action.

September 1st over 20,000 students in the Green Bay School District will begin the new school year working online. And second-grade teacher Todd Lowney says he’s ready to reconnect with his students at Doty Elementary School.

“We’ve got this, it’s much better, it’s much better than how it was in the spring,” Lowney said.

Last spring when the pandemic hit the district quickly moved classes online. But teachers were unable to actually see their students. Lowney says thankfully that has changed.

“So you’re able to see each of the kids blocked out – kind of like the Brady Bunch,” Lowney said. “We’re able to connect visually with the kids, which is what we weren’t able to do last spring.”

Teachers at all schools across the district have spent the summer learning new online programs so when the school day starts, they’re ready, along with parents.

“The staff has been reaching out via emails, phone calls, I’ve done a lot of video chats with parents,” Lowney said.

For Lowney the school day will start with what he calls the Community Circle.

“We’re spending a whole half hour just making sure we can make those connections and build those bridges,” he said

And then it’s onto lessons.

“The kids aren’t going to be sitting in front of a computer for seven straight hours. There’s going to be some live sessions, small group sessions, maybe some one and one with kids and independent time as well,” Lowney said.

Lowney says the goal is to create as normal a classroom experience as possible,while allowing students time to interact. He believes the district’s plan does that.

“They put forward the best plan that they thought for the students and I really think it’s going to be good,”said Lowney.

Lowney says parents should always feel free to reach out to teachers – if they ever have a concern or question.

Latest Stories