GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Area Public School District released its GBAPS Forward: Reimagining Schools plan for the 2020-21 school year. The plan outlines three instructional models (off-site, on-site, and blended), from which the district can move between during the school year in response to the activity level of COVID-19 community transmission in Brown County.

“Our goal in developing the GBAPS Forward Plan is to create a path forward that provides students with a high quality and equitable education, while remaining committed to our highest priority of keeping students and staff healthy and safe,” stated Superintendent Stephen Murley. “We also recognize that the plan we released today will be updated frequently to respond to the ever changing information, guidance and circumstances around COVID-19.”

At a virtual special board meeting on August 3rd, at 5:00 p.m., the Board of Education will vote on which model the district should implement to begin the 2020-21 school year.

Local 5 plans to stream that meeting live on www.wearegreenbay.com/live

