Green Bay public schools vote on mask requirements, mandatory in certain situations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Board of Education in Green Bay voted on a variety of rules involving the use of masks.

During the meeting the Board of Education in Green Bay voted YES to the following:

  • Masking is optional when outdoors
  • Masking is required for 3K-8 when in District Buildings
  • Strongly recommended but not required for grades 9-16 indoors
  • Masking required inside elementary with middle school
  • Masking required on district-provided transportation
  • Masking required for WIAA events in accordance with WIAA requirements.

There was also a not that if infection rates reach 1% for the District student and staff population over five consecutive days, face coverings would be required.

All of the following changes will take effect starting on June 14.

