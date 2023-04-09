GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two bridges in downtown Green Bay will be temporarily closed for annual spring-cleaning activities, officials have announced.

According to the City of Green Bay Public Works Department, the Donald A. Tilleman Memorial Bridge and the Bart Starr Memorial Bridge will be closed for part of the day on April 12 and April 13, respectively.

Closures include:

Donald A. Tilleman Memorial Bridge (Mason Street over the Fox River) Wednesday, April 12. Closed 6:00 a.m. Open 2:30 p.m. Closed east of the Fox River on East Mason Street at South Monroe Avenue and closed west of the Fox River on West Mason Street at South Ashland Avenue. Detour is South Ashland Avenue, Walnut Street, and South Monroe Avenue.

Bart Starr Memorial Bridge (Walnut Street over the Fox River) Thursday, April 13. Closed 6:00 a.m. Open 4:00 p.m. Closed east of the Fox River on East Walnut Street at Washington Street and closed west of the Fox River on West Walnut Street at Broadway. Detour is North Broadway, Dousman Street, Main Street, and North Monroe Avenue.



Access to residences and businesses will be maintained, officials say.

All closures, detours, and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change.

Motorists should anticipate backups, use caution while driving through the work zone, and are encouraged to find alternate routes.