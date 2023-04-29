GREEN BAY, (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced a temporary closure of North Broadway starting in early May.

According to a release, the closure of North Broadway will be from Hubbard Street to Dousman Street and is for water service work and pavement repair. The north, east, and west approaches of the North Broadway and Dousman Street interception will stay open.

Officials say the closure will start on Monday, May 1 at 7:00 a.m. and is expected to reopen on Saturday, May 6, around noon depending on weather.

Drivers should expect delays around the area and should look to use Dousman Street to North Ashland Avenue to West Walnut Street as a detour.