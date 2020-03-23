Green Bay Public Works Department extends Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge closure

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department announced on Monday they will be extending the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge closure to complete maintenance activities.

Green Bay Public Works Department says while the closure remains in place, the bridge will be reopening to vehicle and pedestrian traffic on April 3.

The organization reports the bridge will remain closed west of the Fox River on Dousman Street at Broadway and closed east of the Fox River on Main street at Washington Street.

Green Bay Public Works says Main Street and Dousman Street traffic is detoured across the Fox River over the Walnut Street Bridge via Broadway, Walnut Street, and Monroe Avenue.

Officials say motorists can also cross the Fox River using the Tillman/Mason Street Bridge but should anticipate backups.