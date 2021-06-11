Green Bay Public Works planning major renovation of Green Bay Metro boat launch

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular boat launch in the City of Green Bay, beaten up by time and high water, should soon go through a major renovation. And according to boaters, it’s work that’s long overdue.

At the Green Bay Metro boat launch Kevin Adams pulls his boat out of the water. And while he’s able to get off this launch quickly, on the weekends he – and every boater – have to be very patient.

“On the weekends it’s a pretty busy place, with people trying to get in and out of here with two docks,” said Adams.

Yes, two docks are all that’s open here for the second boating season in a row.

After high water and high winds last year damaged several 20-year-old dock sections, forcing multiple docks to stay closed.

“We wound up having a couple sections damaged beyond repair. We salvaged pieces off the three rails we took out to ensure we kept two good facilities in place,” said GB Public Works Director Steve Grenier.

But boaters like Todd Hubbartt say it’s time repairs were made.

“They could do a lot more for the fishermen and the public to make it more usable. The condition I think is really poor,” said Hubbartt.

But the city now says they have a plan and soon the money to make major improvements.

“Right now, our current estimates have it at about $450,000 that we are going to be investing out here,” said Grenier.

Grenier says that means repairing the parking lot, new concrete for the boat launching ramps and installing a new docking system.

“The intent is to go back to five launch rail facilities. We definitely want to have these facilities in place in time for the 2022 fishing and boating season,” said Grenier.

Grenier says the City Council still needs to approve funding for the work but expects that to come in a few weeks.

“We have heard the concerns coming from the boating community. The city does have a firm commitment to getting this work done,” he said.

A project that boaters say is long overdue.

“This is a pretty popular place. The city has got a good thing. They just gotta keep it up to date,” said Adams.

Grenier says the work was supposed to be completed in 2021 but got hung up in city hall.