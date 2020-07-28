Green Bay puts out call for poll workers and talks of increasing pay considerably

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) In just a few weeks, voters will head to the polls for the August primary election. And in Green Bay, the city is planning to make voting as easy as possible. Here is how the city is adjusting with the pandemic.

In April a shortage of poll workers because of the pandemic, forced people to wait in line for hours to vote. Something Mayor Eric Genrich’s chief of staff says must never happen again.

“I was very saddened to see our neighbors standing in line for election day,” said Celestine Jeffreys.

With just 19 poll workers the city could only staff two polling locations, instead of its normal 31. But Alderperson Barbara Dorff says for the upcoming elections, changes have been made.

“We did the best we could, we did the best we could under the circumstances – we know more and have more time now,” Dorff said.

Dorff served on a city committee to look at ways to improve elections in August and November. Solution – more polling places and more poll workers.

“We do have a pretty good number right now, maybe three quarters what we’d like to have,” said Dorff.

For the August primary the city will run 17 polling places and in November at least 15. Many with lots of room for social distancing, like the former Sears building.

“That is a fabulous place, it’s very large, we’re going to fit a lot of wards in there,” Dorff said.

And for weeks the city has been advertising on its website and social media, determined to hire 380 poll workers.

“We want to make sure we have enough poll workers to make sure election day runs smoothly,” Jeffreys said.

Thanks to a grant the city plans to bump the pay of poll workers from $140 dollars per election to about $300.

“We would like to reward the work that they do during this more hazardous period of time,” Dorff said.

An incentive meant to show their importance to the political process and to ensure staffing needs are reached come election day.

The city is still hiring poll workers. Visit this link for more information.