Green Bay radio station edits out ‘Minnesota Vikings’ lyric from song rising in the charts

Lizzo performs on stage at the Tabernacle on Thursday, May 9th, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — There is almost no greater rivalry than that between the Packers and the Minnesota Vikings.

Local radio station WIXX decided to have a little fun with Vikings fans this week with the help of a song currently climbing the charts.

The song, “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo, includes a repeating line: “new man on the Minnesota Vikings.”

Otis Day, WIXX station director, and his fellow WIXX employees decided to cut out ‘Minnesota Vikings,’ much like they would with inappropriate language.

“We had talked about editing it after first hearing the song a few weeks ago, but that was it. But once the song grew and we saw it become more popular, we decided to edit out ‘Minnesota Vikings,” Day told Local 5 in a phone interview.

Once they had permission from the record label, Day and the station edited the song, cutting out the name of the NFC rival.

WIXX’s sister station, Y94 in Fargo, Minn., discovered the edited version thanks to connected files.

This heads up gave Y94 everything they needed to rant about it, calling Packers fans “babies” in a segment Monday.

Tuesday, Day says the edited version of the song became part of the song rotation at WIXX.

And Packers nation was thrilled. Day says they received a lot of positive feedbacks.

Yet, there were a few who called the move “petty.”

“It’s not petty, it’s a sports rivalry! It’s not like we edited out the Ravens, that would be petty,” says Day.

From there, a number of news stations caught wind of what had happened, including Local 5’s Minnesota affiliate, WCCO.

WCCO said if the song had something about the Packers, “we just wouldn’t play the song” in Minnesota.

A Twitter account, Indignant Minnesotan, even threatened, albeit playfully, Wisconsin in response to the song.

But, as Day says, this is a rivalry. For now, listeners who tune into WIXX will hear the edited version of the song.

It’s unclear what the future holds for this version, or if Lambeau is willing to play it, but it has already exceeded the expectations of Day.

“We just wanted to rile up Vikings fans. We didn’t expect it to grow as big as it did.”

And if this song had been about the Chicago Bears instead?

“If there was a song about the Bears, we probably wouldn’t play it. If there’s anything Vikings fans and Packer fans can agree on, it’s that the Bears still suck.”