Green Bay rally demands immigration reform for all undocumented people

VDLF Essential Workers Rights Network in Green Bay held a rally to demand citizenship for all in the forthcoming COVID-19 reconciliation budget bill

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Several immigrant rights organizations held a rally in Green Bay, and all these groups all united for one common goal.

‘Si su puede’ –Yes it can be done — is the rallying cry of immigration reform protesters hoping amnesty is part of the COVID-19 reconciliation bill.

Vasilisa Hernedez, a protester says, “We are demanding President Joe Biden and the democrats and republicans to get together and get immigration reform done for undocumented people.”

Green Bay is the latest stop for protesters as they plan to make their demands to Wisconsin’s congressional members and the Biden administration.

Hernedez says, “Our citizen kids choose Biden as the president now we are asking for them to give back us what he promised in his 100 days he will pass immigration reform for all undocumented people.”

Jose Lozano is now a DACA recipient but recalls the isolation he felt being unable to participate in typical American teenage milestones. “Growing up alongside my classmates I thought I was the same as them and then on certain rites of passage like driver’s license or getting your first job, I was kind of like left behind.”

President Biden has introduced an immigration reform bill but even within the Democratic party, there’s not enough support to move forward.

Jessica Schmidt, communications director for Voces de la Frontera Action says, “We have been waiting there have been band-aid promises. The time for band-aid promises is over. We want a pathway to citizenship, legalization. Enough is enough. Congress biden you have to listen to us.”



The statewide caravan is part of a national caravan planning to take their demands to Washington, DC on May 1, which is President Biden’s 100th day in office.