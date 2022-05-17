(WFRV) – The city known as Titletown has made a ‘leap’ into an annual ‘Top 25 List’ that boasts about all aspects of the small town.

According to U.S. News and World Report, Green Bay is ranked #3 on their list of ‘Best Places to Live in 2022-2023.’ Their ranking takes into consideration affordability, quality of life, desirability, job market, and net migration.

Green Bay, which was not ranked in the top ten last year, moves all the way towards the top of the rankings thanks to the city’s low cost of living compared to the area’s median household income.

Home to one of the most storied football franchises in the NFL, Green Bay has the perfect mix of big-city amenities complemented with a Midwestern, small-town feel. This city boasts a thriving entertainment and arts scene, revitalized downtown, and two college campuses, creating an energy that may appeal to young families as well as retirees. Kristin A. Bouchard, U.S. News & World Report

Green Bay also moved up four spots on the U.S. News and World Report’s list of ‘The Best Affordable Places to Live in the U.S.’ to #2.

Only five states have multiple cities ranked in the top 25, Wisconsin among them, with Madison sitting at #17. Florida is the most represented state with four cities, including Sarasota ranked the highest at #9.

According to the list provided by U.S. News and World Report, Green Bay has the smallest Metro population on the entire list, totaling just shy of 321,000.