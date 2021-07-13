GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay ranked one of the ten best affordable places to live in the US

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Even though housing prices have skyrocketed, Green Bay ranks in the top ten of affordable places to live in the United States for 2021-2022.

According to a report, Green Bay just misses out on the top five, coming in at number six. The study also has Green Bay as the 21st best place to live.

U.S. News analyzed 150 metro areas in the US to find the best places to live based on multiple factors including:

  • Desirability
  • Value
  • Job Market
  • Quality of LIfe
  • Net Migration

The reason Green Bay is ranked so high on affordability is due to the report saying that Green Bay residents spend only 19.83% of the area’s median household income on housing costs. Green Bay is the second-smallest metro area out of the top 25 affordable places to live.

Green Bay was recently named ‘Safest City in the U.S.’ back in January.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

