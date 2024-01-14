GREEN BAY, WIS. (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin faces another snowstorm, Green Bay received more than 13 inches of snow Paula Prantis says she’s no stranger to shoveling.



“This is our fourth time out doing it because we’re old we’re doing it in increments so a little here a little there, I got the plow mound, we got the car, and the driveway, and then we’re good,” stated Prantis.



Madison received nearly a foot of snow, Brenda Staudenmaier says she needs more than a snowplow and shovel to remove the snow.



“The worst part is like at the base of your driveway where the snowplow leaves all the ice chunks and stuff that you kind of have to chip away and break up and you need your hands to really move them,” said Staudenmaier.



As prantis clears snow from her driveway she encourages others to stay indoors.



“We live in Wisconsin we have to expect this so what are you going to do, if you don’t have to go anywhere don’t,” said Prantis.



The city of Green Bay’s public works department encourages drivers to avoid parking on the streets as they attempt to remove snow.