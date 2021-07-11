Green Bay resident dies while tubing on Peshtigo River

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 40-year-old Green Bay resident died on Saturday while tubing in the Peshtigo River.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Department, at around 3:41 p.m., deputies responded to reports from witnesses that stated a man they were tubing with had disappeared underwater on the Peshtigo River downstream from Don Brooks Park in the Village of Crivitz.

Officers say multiple law enforcement agencies quickly responded and assisted in the search and rescue efforts. However, deputies say the rescue mission soon became a recovery effort when a river drag device deployed from a watercraft by state officials located the victim, identified as 40-year-old Anthony Rogers.

Officials say the victim’s body was quickly taken to the shoreline where the Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced the victim dead at around 6:05 p.m.

While the investigation remains ongoing, deputies say initial reports indicate that factors possibly contributing to his death may have been a lack of using a personal flotation device when the victim went under and the victim may not have been a strong swimmer.

Authorities say the Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy on Monday, to identify the primary cause of death and to investigate if there were any other contributing factors. Local 5 will continue to provide updates as they become available.