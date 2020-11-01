Green Bay resident in custody after stabbing incident

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One individual has received non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing early Sunday morning in the City of Green Bay.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, just after 1:30 a.m., police responded to a stabbing incident located in the 600 block Northern Avenue, near the city’s west side.

Police say they were able to locate the suspect, identified as a 49-year-old Green Bay resident, and took him into custody.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was taken to a local hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say this was not a random event and the public is not in danger. The investigation remains ongoing, Local 5 News will update this story as it progresses.

Those with information related to this incident, are encouraged to call Green Bay Police Department at, 920-448-3208 and reference case number 20-210481.

