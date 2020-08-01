GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay resident said to have donated 20 gallons of blood becomes 10,000th donor

Local News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay resident, Carl Mathu, received a special surprise after becoming the 10,000th donation donor on Friday.

During the American Red Cross for the Green Bay Packers Give Back Community Blood Drive event, at Lambeau Field’s Johnsonville Tailgate Village, Carl became the 10,000th donation donor earning him a Red Cross bag and a $100 gift card to the Packers Pro Shop.

However, Carl is no rookie when it comes to donating blood, having been a regular blood donor with the Red Cross for 20 years, and is said to have given blood every 56 days all over the greater Green Bay area estimating a donation total of 20 gallons of blood.

“We are proud to join the Red Cross in celebrating this special 10,000-pint milestone,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We are thankful to the donors for their consistent giving even during the pandemic, and to the support of the Red Cross staff and our fans. We look forward to hosting more drives in the future as the need for blood donations persists.”

