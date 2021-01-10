Green Bay residents without a home after chimney fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents have been displaced after a house fire on Saturday night.

According to Green Bay Metro Fire Department, just after 7 p.m., crews responded to a home located on the 100 block of Gwynn Street for a report of a chimney fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they found heavy smoke coming from the attic of a one-story home and fire coming out and around the chimney and the side of the house.

Firefighters say they were able to quickly attack the fire from the exterior and then went inside to check for fire spread. Officials report the fire was contained within 10 minutes of the fire crews’ arrival.

Authorities determined the fire had traveled up the wall and into the attic causing extensive damage to the one end of the home.

Firefighters estimate a total of $75,000 worth of damages was left by the fire and two residents have been displaced.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.