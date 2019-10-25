Green Bay residents give feedback on Mayor Genrich’s 2020 budget proposal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich hosted the first of two community engagement sessions Thursday evening to give residents a chance to provide feedback on his proposed city budget for 2020.

The session was held at Perkins Park Shelter and included a short presentation by the Mayor, followed by a chance for residents to engage with city staff members, and the Genrich himself.

Police and Fire Departments are two of the main issues Mayor Genrich is focusing on in his budget.

“We are putting five additional police officers on the streets. The last budget cut that number down significantly, rebuilding our police department. So thats a focus. Fire Departments are always a really important focus of ours as well.” -Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich

The mayor is also focusing on the Public Works and Parks Department as well.

The next engagement session will take place October 28th at Triangle Hill.