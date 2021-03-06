Green Bay residents removed from home after garage fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents have been removed from their home after a Saturday morning garage fire.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, just before 8:30 a.m., crews responded to the 1100 block of Loch Drive for a report that a garage was on fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they found a single car and an attached garage with heavy smoke coming from the garage and the eaves of the house.

The fire department reports that within 10 minutes of their arrival, crews quickly knocked down the garage fire and entered the home.

Officials report there was minimal fire extension from the garage into the home. No injuries were reported during the incident.

The residents of the home were reportedly removed from the building and are being assisted by neighbors.

Fire crews say the garage sustained substantial fire damage and the house sustained moderate smoke and water damage. The total estimated damage to the home is $20,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time by Green Bay Fire Marshal Office.