GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay residents removed from home after garage fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents have been removed from their home after a Saturday morning garage fire.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, just before 8:30 a.m., crews responded to the 1100 block of Loch Drive for a report that a garage was on fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they found a single car and an attached garage with heavy smoke coming from the garage and the eaves of the house.

The fire department reports that within 10 minutes of their arrival, crews quickly knocked down the garage fire and entered the home.

Officials report there was minimal fire extension from the garage into the home. No injuries were reported during the incident.

The residents of the home were reportedly removed from the building and are being assisted by neighbors.

Fire crews say the garage sustained substantial fire damage and the house sustained moderate smoke and water damage. The total estimated damage to the home is $20,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time by Green Bay Fire Marshal Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Wrightstown falls to Racine St. Catherine's in first state appearance

Lourdes wins division four state basketball championship

Kimberly boys basketball brings confidence to Division I state tournament

Manitowoc Lincoln, De Pere opens spring volleyball season with wins

Xavier uses speed and tenacity to get advantage at boys state basketball tournament

Wrightstown boys ready for first state trip