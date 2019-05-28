Green Bay residents urged to be cautious of water levels tonight

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -- Water levels are again rising tonight along the East and Fox Rivers.

With more rain in the forecast through the rest of the night, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department is urging community members to be cautious of the levels.

Residents in flood-prone areas should monitor their situation and need to be prepared to leave if necessary.

Several streets throughout the city have been closed due to water ponding, and officials are monitoring the situation.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department also reminds drivers that they should not drive around barricades and into high waters.