Green Bay restaurant faces $250,000 worth of damages after fish tank ignites in flames

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A restaurant located on Lombardi Avenue in Green Bay is facing an estimated $250,000 worth of damages after a large fish tank inside the establishment started on fire Sunday morning.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD), just before 11 a.m., firefighters responded to the area located on the 800 block Lombardi Avenue after receiving reports of a structure fire with smoke coming from the building.

The initial fire units at the scene reported finding a vacant restaurant with the windows blackened with soot and smoke coming from the eaves of the building.

Crews say they attacked the fire through the entry glass doors to the business and encountered heavy smoke and high heat inside. Once inside, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and get it under control in approximately 10 minutes.

After further investigation, officials determined the cause of the fire was an electrical fire near a large fish tank.

Authorities say the area near the fish tank started on fire which then progressed to booths, tables, and other areas of the restaurant.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

