GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay restaurant faces $250,000 worth of damages after fish tank ignites in flames

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A restaurant located on Lombardi Avenue in Green Bay is facing an estimated $250,000 worth of damages after a large fish tank inside the establishment started on fire Sunday morning.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD), just before 11 a.m., firefighters responded to the area located on the 800 block Lombardi Avenue after receiving reports of a structure fire with smoke coming from the building.

The initial fire units at the scene reported finding a vacant restaurant with the windows blackened with soot and smoke coming from the eaves of the building.

Crews say they attacked the fire through the entry glass doors to the business and encountered heavy smoke and high heat inside. Once inside, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and get it under control in approximately 10 minutes.

After further investigation, officials determined the cause of the fire was an electrical fire near a large fish tank.

Authorities say the area near the fish tank started on fire which then progressed to booths, tables, and other areas of the restaurant.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Xtra Point High School Football: West De Pere gets first win, Kaukauna blasts D.C. Everest & more

Green Bay Nation 10/21: What happened to the Packers offense?

Green Bay Nation 10/21: GBN Gang Pick 'EM

Green Bay Nation 10/21: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 10/21: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 10/21: Previewing the Texans