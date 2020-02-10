Green Bay restaurant helps raise money for local musician battling cancer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay restaurant helped raise money for a local musician battling cancer.

Billy Grisack has been a popular performer throughout the Green Bay area for the last 20 years. He was recently diagnosed with stage four cancer.

In an effort to raise money, several local bands performed and a raffle and silent auction were held at ZoZo’s BBQ.

“A lot of people know Billy for his music, but if you spent two minutes with him, you would see his heart exude through him,” says Gloria Boyce, organizer of the Billy Beats Cancer Event, “He is a great friend. He is a great person and we’re really excited to see the community rally around him.”

To find out how you can help Billy, visit the “Billy Beats Cancer” Facebook page.

LATEST POSTS