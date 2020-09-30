Green Bay restaurant owner offering free beer samples to celebrate his family roots in Luxembourg

GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) -The Iron Duck restaurant is the only sit down location in NE Wisconsin with beer from Luxembourg.

Owner Caled Suda has dual citizenship and wanted to celebrate his Luxembourg heritage.

He’s offering FREE tastings starting Tuesday night through Saturday at his Green Bay eatery.

Suda says Luxembourg is an under appreciated source when it comes to beer. He will also have wines and a cider for tasting.

“We want to highlight these products that people may not know about as well,” Suda tells Local 5 News. “As from a personal side of things, being involved with Luxembourg myself, it’s important for me to share my heritage, have a little fun and share it with people.”

Folks will get a text sheet with tasting notes. Customers can leave recommednations on permanent offerings they would like to see on a regular basis.

“It’s always very exciting getting to share something about yourself like your heritage and where your family comes from.”

Bottom line Suda thinks folks will enjoy learning about the beer tradition from Luxembourg. Until now, only tastings at some grocery stores was possible. This is the only restaurant known in NE Wisconsin to offer this line of beer.

His supplier is Bofferding Brewery. It’s a familly owned business that started in 1764 and brewed in the Grund district in Luxembourg City.

In 1975, the brewery moved to Bascharage, Luxembourg where it is today.

Bofferding is the No. 1 beer in Luxembourg, where it sells 32 million pints of beer each year. Huge sales when you consider Luxembourg has only 550,000 people living there.

Bofferding Brewery is family owned and run by the 9th and 10th generation of the Lentz family. It boasts premium-quality beer with 100% natural ingredients and fresh spring water used in production.

The Iron Duck is located 2525 Velp Avenue in Green Bay.

Suda was born and raised in Green Bay and grew up in the restaurant industry.

Over the last 8 years, Suda has been trained by a Master Sommelier and studied under Chef Lawrence Hutchinson at Glacier Ledge in Egg Harbor.

His philosophy is that restaurants are about an experience and the ability to change a person’s mood through the course of a meal.