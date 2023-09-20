GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some people are just programmed differently; they inspire you to do better and be better each and every day.

Local entrepreneur Samuel Rosado is one of those people. Originally from Progresso, Mexico in the state of Yucatan, Rosado has planted roots here in Green Bay. He brought with him not only a hard work ethic and a surplus of ambition but also the tastes of the Yucatan.

Rosado moved to Green Bay in 2000 at the age of 24.

“I stayed here for two months, actually, and I really fell in love with it. Then I went back, arranged everything and I came back one month later and I stayed here,” said Rosado.

Why Green Bay? Rosado explained that a lot of people may not realize it, but there is a link between Progresso and the city of Green Bay. He said there is an interchange of university students between the towns.

“The best state of the United States is Wisconsin. Green Bay is the best city. I love it,” Rosado said as he smiled.

A sequence of events caused Rosado to move back to Progresso for a tad, but he came back to Green Bay for good in 2010.

“Something in my mind kind of shifted and I started dreaming more. I started with the idea of creating something of my own,” Rosado reflected. “The idea of selling the very amazing, popular Mexican street corn came to my mind.”

Rosado initially started selling his gourmet Yucatan corn from a booth and a tent and signed up for every fair and event that he could get into in order to ensure people experienced his cuisine. He said he lost money and failed and failed again, to the point his family questioned why he kept running back to the booth.

But then, in 2018, everything changed: Rosado had the opportunity to join the Food Truck Coalition in Green Bay.

“We started doing food truck rallies together, Farmer’s Markets, you start breaking the culture,” said Rosado.

Rosado was seeing major success and even bought another food truck and two trailers, but then, COVID hit.

“Nothing comes out easy. The table is not always ready and served for you. You need to become a problem-solver. When you become a problem-solver, then you can say you are on top of the mountain,” Rosado explained.

In 2021, Rosado said his Yucatan Cuisine trucks came back in full force and everything was growing…even his menu! He’s added quesadillas, tacos, tostadas, and ceviche. But he doesn’t plan to expand the menu any further than it is.

“Right now I have a decent menu that I mastered. I don’t want to expand more because I think, many people have the erratic idea that because you add a huge menu, eight pages, that you’re going to make more money. That’s not my philosophy. You can have 4 to 5 items and if you become a master of those items, people will come and buy those items,” explained Samuel.

At the Green Bay Farmer’s Market one Wednesday evening, Green Bay Resident Sarah Hardy said she values the hard work put into the offerings.

“The flavors are great and he just has awesome food. It’s just so fresh and you don’t find that with all of the cuisines,” Hardy said. On a personal note, she added: “Sam just does a really good job and is willing to help out anyone who needs it. He definitely has a good drive and a vision.”

Tyler Schuh’s thoughts on Rosado mirrored those of Hardy’s: “He’s just such a positive guy. He’s good to everybody.”

Now, Rosado has a new baby. In March, he bought the over-a-century-old historic spot “The Settlement”. He said he’s the only Hispanic person in Wisconsin to run a restaurant of its caliber.

Rosado said he plans to continue cooking up the old menu but does plan to serve his Yucatan cuisine once a week.

“On Tuesdays, we’re going to do the food truck menu here, like a Mexican day or a taco day, for some people to enjoy,” explained Rosado.

He also said his food trucks will be posted at The Settlement during halftime of Packers game days, and he will offer free tacos during that time.

Rosado operates his food trucks every week at the Green Bay Farmer’s Market, both Wednesday and Saturday, and also can be hired for private events.

You can also find him at The Settlement seven days a week.