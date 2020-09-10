GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay restaurant ready to use creative solution to provide outdoor seating amid colder weather

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Outdoor dining has helped a lot of businesses stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A week of cold weather has some thinking about the months ahead, but the hope is that with some creative solutions, venues can keep people coming.

At Hagemeister Park, two ‘igloos’ will help keep people warm outdoors this year.

“We do have two little, small, portable heaters inside of it as well as taller lamp heaters on the outside of it,” says Brooke Baril, a bartender at Hagemeister Park. “It usually stays decently warm inside.”

Inside, Hagemeister Park says they will still be following social distancing guidelines with tables spread apart.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame kicks off preseason practices

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10