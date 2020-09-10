Green Bay restaurant ready to use creative solution to provide outdoor seating amid colder weather

(WFRV) – Outdoor dining has helped a lot of businesses stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A week of cold weather has some thinking about the months ahead, but the hope is that with some creative solutions, venues can keep people coming.

At Hagemeister Park, two ‘igloos’ will help keep people warm outdoors this year.

“We do have two little, small, portable heaters inside of it as well as taller lamp heaters on the outside of it,” says Brooke Baril, a bartender at Hagemeister Park. “It usually stays decently warm inside.”

Inside, Hagemeister Park says they will still be following social distancing guidelines with tables spread apart.

