GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV)-

In the skilled hands of Teresa Ramirez, the national dish of El Salvador is served up fresh daily in Northeast Wisconsin.

“Pupusas is like a tortilla,” explained Walter Reyes who is a native of El Salvador and a regular customer at Mi Salvador Pupuseria at 1620 Lime Kiln Road. “Pupusas are filled with beans and cheese or the Loroco flower which gives it a unique taste.”

Ramírez and her husband Andres came to Green Bay some 15 years ago and first worked on a dairy farm, before opening their own place.

While their clientele includes folks like Reyes who moved to the Green Bay area decades ago, they also have a large number of Wisconsin-born customers who like the idea that a culture not of their own has found a home in Northeast Wisconsin.

“They taste really good and the french fries taste even better,” customer David Rehn told Local 5 News while picking up his pupusas to go. “This is different. This is a different heritage you don’t get to see everywhere.”

Mi Salvador makes pupusas with both rice and corn meal.

Regulars say the only way is to eat them with your hands along with some pickled cabbage and Mi Salvador’s special tomato sauce.

“I love having restaurants like this open in Green Bay,” added Reyes “and diversifying our city more.”

