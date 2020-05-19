Green Bay Restaurant Week rescheduled for September

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Restaurant Week, which is usually held in July, has been rescheduled for September 10-17.

With current restaurant guidelines requesting 50 percent capacity and tables placed six feet apart, organizers say they didn’t want to rush an event that typically uses the entire capacity of a restaurant.

“Our hope is that by delaying for a few months, we will allow the time needed for restaurants to adapt their day-to-day operations with changes that COVID-19 brought, and for diners to have confidence to experience dining out again,” says Brenda Krainik, marketing director at the Greater Green Bay CVB.

In 2019, participating restaurants sold 53,000 meals in eight days. Organizers say the event has a total economic impact of $2.6 million. Many restaurants say the event is their largest sales week, beating all holidays.

“Success will probably look different this year,” says Krainik. “Seeing happy faces inside our restaurants enjoying themselves will be enough for me.”

Organizers have plans to re-assess dining guidelines in August to make sure that in-person dining can safely be done and address any concerns at that time. Visit www.GBrestaurantWeek.com for more information.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5