Green Bay Riverfront Funding passes in State Assembly

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- On Tuesday, June 22, the State Assembly passes Green Bay Riverfront Funding to remove coal piles from the base of Mason Street Bridge on the banks of the Fox River.

The 60-year effort to relocate the C. Reiss coal pile storage site lines a fourth of Green Bay’s downtown riverfront.

A $5 million dollar grant authorization bill was authored by Green Bay legislators State Representative David Steffen and State Senator Eric Wimberger. The requested funds would come from the state’s $2.7 billion dollar American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) allocation from the federal government.

Representative Steffen is excited with how the ARPA funds are being use for this project. Saying, “This federal money is one-time money specifically designed for projects like this.”

Earlier this spring, Governor Evers showed support for the coal pile relocation/port expansion project. This project is expected to transform the economic and scenic landscape of Green Bay’s downtown riverfront. By relocating this coal pile, the city will be able to redevelop this brownfield site into a $100 million dollar taxable property.

All 8 Brown County State Representatives and Senators are in support of relocating the coal pile.

